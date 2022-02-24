SC Lottery
Police search for N. Charleston woman missing since Feb. 1

Mary Beach was last seen on Feb. 1, North Charleston Police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a woman who has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Mary E. Beach, 59, was last seen on Feb. 1, according to investigators.

She is known to frequent the area of Patriot Villas and the motels off Ashley Phosphate, police say.

She is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigators do not have a description of what she was last known to be wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

