SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1005 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 542 confirmed and 463 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 9%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|26
|12
|38
|Berkeley County
|20
|4
|24
|Charleston County
|26
|21
|47
|Colleton County
|6
|3
|9
|Dorchester County
|10
|16
|26
|Georgetown County
|3
|6
|9
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
The data also included 30 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and 4 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 2 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley County
|0
|1
|1
|Charleston County
|0
|0
|0
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,141,385
|316,690
|1,458,075
|Total Deaths
|14,182
|2,461
|16,643
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
