SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases, 30 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1005 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 542 confirmed and 463 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 9%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County261238
Berkeley County20424
Charleston County262147
Colleton County639
Dorchester County101626
Georgetown County369
Williamsburg County000

The data also included 30 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and 4 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 2 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County011
Berkeley County011
Charleston County000
Colleton County000
Dorchester County000
Georgetown County000
Williamsburg County000

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,141,385316,6901,458,075
Total Deaths14,1822,46116,643

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



