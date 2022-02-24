SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases, 30 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1005 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 542 confirmed and 463 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 9%, DHEC said.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 26 12 38 Berkeley County 20 4 24 Charleston County 26 21 47 Colleton County 6 3 9 Dorchester County 10 16 26 Georgetown County 3 6 9 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

The data also included 30 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and 4 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 2 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 1 1 Berkeley County 0 1 1 Charleston County 0 0 0 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 0 0 0 Georgetown County 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,141,385 316,690 1,458,075 Total Deaths 14,182 2,461 16,643

