SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays Power Past Rivals in Greenville

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC – South Carolina’s power play propelled the Stingrays (17-26-5-0) to a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-22-4-3) as they collected three power play goals for the second time in the last three games.

The Stingrays broke through first at the 9:40 mark of the opening period with Shane Walsh’s first goal of the season on the man advantage. Ryan Dmowksi fed the puck to Walsh inside the left circle, where the fifth-year pro slid one through the five hole of Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham for the 1-0 lead.

Half a minute later, Greenville answered right back with defenseman Alec Rauhauser’s tally to tie the game. Nikita Pavlychev waited for things to develop and sent the puck from behind the Stingray’s goal to the front of the net, where Rauhauser one-timed the puck past Ryan Bednard for his second goal of the season.

South Carolina regained their lead with help from another power play over the halfway point in the second frame as Jordan Subban found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the year. Barret Kirwin backhanded a puck from the boards to Subban at the left point, where he squared up and fired a shot past Ingham. Justin Florek provided a screen on the netminder that led to Subban’s tally.

Almost a minute and a half later, Dmowski added to the Stingrays lead with a breakaway goal. Subban picked up a loose puck from Andrew Cherniwchan and rocketed an outlet pass to Dmowski. The forward raced past two Swamp Rabbits defenders and fired a snapshot short-side for his ninth of goal the season.

The Stingrays added the game’s fourth and final goal 11 minutes into the third period on the team’s third power play goal of the night. Greg DiTomaso ripped a one-timer from the left circle that banked off Dmowski who corralled the loose puck from his feet and chipped the puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game and a 4-1 final score.

The Stingrays complete their five-game road trip tomorrow, February 24th, at 7:00pm in Georgia against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Gas South Arena.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening...
Deputies: Man who fought deputy arrested following standoff in Summerville area
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

File Photo
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)
The Gamecocks won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night
Couisnard scores 20-plus again, South Carolina tops Bulldogs
Clemson Basketball.
Clemson beats Wake Forest without PJ Hall, snaps 6-game skid
The Citadel Basketball
Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67
CSU basketball
Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48