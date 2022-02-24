Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) - Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for a homicide that took the lives of four people in Holly Hill.

The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday night that Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey were each given life sentences after being found guilty on 18 charges for the July 2015 shooting in what investigators say was a drug-related robbery.

The shooting took the lives of 17-year-old Shamekia Sanders, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto.

A 9-year-old was also shot but survived the wound.

Smith, Scott and Bailey were also were also found guilty of first-degree burglary and the attempted murder of the 9-year-old boy who survived.

The verdicts were issued following a two and half week trial, and two and half hours of jury deliberation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex on the jury’s decision as well as the court’s sentencing of the defendant’s charged in the case.

Authorities said an investigation determined that several gunmen broke into a house on Old State Road during the early morning hours of July 15, 2015, and robbery was determined as the motive for the break-in.

