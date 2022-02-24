SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill

The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left), Robert Bailey (middle), and Antly Scott (right) and were found guilty on 18 charges involving the July 2015 shooting in what investigators said was a drug-related robbery.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) - Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for a homicide that took the lives of four people in Holly Hill.

The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday night that Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey were each given life sentences after being found guilty on 18 charges for the July 2015 shooting in what investigators say was a drug-related robbery.

The shooting took the lives of 17-year-old Shamekia Sanders, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto.

A 9-year-old was also shot but survived the wound.

Smith, Scott and Bailey were also were also found guilty of first-degree burglary and the attempted murder of the 9-year-old boy who survived.

The verdicts were issued following a two and half week trial, and two and half hours of jury deliberation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex on the jury’s decision as well as the court’s sentencing of the defendant’s charged in the case.

Authorities said an investigation determined that several gunmen broke into a house on Old State Road during the early morning hours of July 15, 2015, and robbery was determined as the motive for the break-in.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening...
Deputies: Man who fought deputy arrested following standoff in Summerville area
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

James Mikel Fordham, Jr.
Deputies: Man on probation charged with murder after fight leads to victim’s death
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
A new drainage tunnel is expected to address flooding in the medical district, city officials...
City of Charleston set to build $14M stormwater drainage tunnel
Some Mount Pleasant businesses and their customers are raising concerns about congestion from...
Mount Pleasant businesses feel effects from port terminal truck congestion