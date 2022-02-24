SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff praises guilty verdicts in ‘senseless’ 2015 Holly Hill quadruple murder case

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell spoke Thursday on the conviction of three men in a...
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell spoke Thursday on the conviction of three men in a 2015 Holly Hill quadruple murder case.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County expressed thanks to law enforcement, prosecutors and victims’ families following convictions in the killings of four people in Holly Hill.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, flanked by members of the families of the four victims of the 2015 slayings, also thanked the jurors who returned guilty verdicts against Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey, who faced a total of 18 charges in the July 2015 shootings.

The crime took the lives of 17-year-old Shamekia Sanders, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto in what investigators called a drug-related robbery.

“What we saw yesterday was 12 jurors that walked out of the courtroom and walked back in and delivered one word 18 times that we wanted to hear: Guilty, for three individuals that decided to commit a crime that made no sense,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said it took 2,414 days from the killings to the guilty verdicts.

“There were 208,569,600 seconds that passed with these family members without their loved ones,” he said.

Ravenell said every crime weighs on him, his chief deputy and everyone on down, from the deputies to the dispatchers.

“We still have to pray for these families because there are people that’s gone and they’re not going to see again,” he said.

Smith, Scott and Bailey were also found guilty of first-degree burglary and the attempted murder of the 9-year-old boy who survived.

The verdicts were issued following a two and half week trial, and two and half hours of jury deliberation.

“I want to take this time to really thank the five families, the people that you see behind me, thank you all so much because they were with us. They never turned against us even though it took this time period. They were right there,” he said. “We told you from day one that we weren’t going to stop and we didn’t. And you told us that you weren’t going to stop and you didn’t.”

The sheriff said his investigators followed leads not only from Orangeburg County but from across the country.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill
Berkeley County deputies said a missing 88-year-old Goose Creek woman was found safe Wednesday...
Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found in Georgia
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
One person dead after accident involving SUV, motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 9%, DHEC said.
SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in...
Police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russia invades Ukraine