Sheriff praises guilty verdicts in ‘senseless’ 2015 Holly Hill quadruple murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County expressed thanks to law enforcement, prosecutors and victims’ families following convictions in the killings of four people in Holly Hill.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, flanked by members of the families of the four victims of the 2015 slayings, also thanked the jurors who returned guilty verdicts against Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey, who faced a total of 18 charges in the July 2015 shootings.

The crime took the lives of 17-year-old Shamekia Sanders, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto in what investigators called a drug-related robbery.

“What we saw yesterday was 12 jurors that walked out of the courtroom and walked back in and delivered one word 18 times that we wanted to hear: Guilty, for three individuals that decided to commit a crime that made no sense,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said it took 2,414 days from the killings to the guilty verdicts.

“There were 208,569,600 seconds that passed with these family members without their loved ones,” he said.

Ravenell said every crime weighs on him, his chief deputy and everyone on down, from the deputies to the dispatchers.

“We still have to pray for these families because there are people that’s gone and they’re not going to see again,” he said.

Smith, Scott and Bailey were also found guilty of first-degree burglary and the attempted murder of the 9-year-old boy who survived.

The verdicts were issued following a two and half week trial, and two and half hours of jury deliberation.

“I want to take this time to really thank the five families, the people that you see behind me, thank you all so much because they were with us. They never turned against us even though it took this time period. They were right there,” he said. “We told you from day one that we weren’t going to stop and we didn’t. And you told us that you weren’t going to stop and you didn’t.”

The sheriff said his investigators followed leads not only from Orangeburg County but from across the country.

