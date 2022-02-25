$300K lottery ticket sold in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Goose Creek Thursday.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Publix on Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn during Thursday’s drawing and the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to multiply the top prize.

Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers were:

6 - 18 - 25 - 33 - 34 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

