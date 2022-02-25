SC Lottery
Cooler weather heading our way this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Bill Walsh
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes on the way with your weather as we move into the weekend. A cold front will move south of the area through the night and bring us cooler temperatures into the weekend. Showers will approach by late Sunday and stick around through Monday morning, so have the rain gear ready! Highs will stay in the 60s for the next few days before a warming trend kicks in through the middle of the work week. By Tuesday we will be in the upper 60′ to near 70 and stay in the lower 70′s on Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Mostly dry, a bit cooler, Low 56.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. High 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 64.

MONDAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 62.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warming up a bit, High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer, High 71.

THURSDAY: Nice and sunny, High 74.

Latest News

VIDEO: NOON WEATHER
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Toasty Friday Near Record Highs Before Weekend Cool Down!