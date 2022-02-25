Cooler weather heading our way this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes on the way with your weather as we move into the weekend. A cold front will move south of the area through the night and bring us cooler temperatures into the weekend. Showers will approach by late Sunday and stick around through Monday morning, so have the rain gear ready! Highs will stay in the 60s for the next few days before a warming trend kicks in through the middle of the work week. By Tuesday we will be in the upper 60′ to near 70 and stay in the lower 70′s on Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Mostly dry, a bit cooler, Low 56.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. High 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 64.

MONDAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 62.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warming up a bit, High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer, High 71.

THURSDAY: Nice and sunny, High 74.

