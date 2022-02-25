Analyst: Gas prices in South Carolina likely to stay under 4 dollars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As fear of four-dollar gas sparks an increase demand nationally, Gas Buddy says that prices are not likely to increase here in the Palmetto State.

“I think whether we get there in South Carolina or not is really contingent on what could develop still in the Russia situation - if it worsens,” Patrick De Haan, of Gas Buddy says. “Or if there is a disruption in the flow of oil from Russia - that could push us in South Carolina to four dollars.”

De Haan likened the global market supply to a large pool of oil.

“All of the producers are filling that pool up and any country is buying that oil,” he said. “When one country, and in this case the world’s second-largest producer, stops filling up the pool, it’s going to drain a lot faster.”

The fear has already sparked an increase in gas demand. Gas Buddy reports Feb. 24 marked the second-highest demand ever on a Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the national average price was $3.57 per gallon.

