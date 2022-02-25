Charleston Co. schools making plans for new W. Ashley middle school

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking for feedback on where a new West Ashley middle school should be placed and what format it should take.

Currently, all 6th grade students are in the CE Williams North Campus, which is the former West Ashley Middle School, while all 7th and 8th grade students are in the new CE Williams South Campus.

As part of the district’s Phase V capital improvement plan, a new middle school or an expansion of current middle school facilities will get the green light in wave two of the plan.

Effectively that means a new school is tentatively slated to open its doors in 2025.

The district is holding community meetings to determine if parents like the idea of having a middle school dedicated to just 6th graders and another for 7th and 8th graders or if they prefer two traditional middle schools.

At a community meeting Thursday night, parents overwhelmingly supported the idea of continuing to separate 6th graders. However, several parents raised concerns about having to drive from one end of West Ashley to the other instead of having a traditional school more centrally located to them.

Others praised the combined schools and the diversity in the student body brought on by having all West Ashley middle school student attend one school.

The other question is where to put a new school or where to commit an expansion effort. The district has proposed three locations.

Replace the current CE Williams North Campus

Construct on the former St. Andrews Middle School Campus

Build an annex on CE Williams South Campus

The district will have another community meeting on March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School.

District officials hope to have a plan approved by the school board in April.

