Charleston mayor partners to support digital equity, workforce readiness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg partnered with Comcast to promote digital equity and workforce readiness while giving away free laptops for students.

“Comcast’s investment in digital equity over the years has had an incredible impact on our region,” Tecklenburg said. “I’d like to thank Comcast for advancing future workforce readiness by connecting thousands of low-income metro Charlestonians to the internet.”

Tecklenburg celebrated the 10th anniversary of Internet Essentials, a Comcast broadband adoption program, at the Arthur Christopher Recreation Center on Thursday.

The Internet Essentials program is for low-income households with grammar, high school and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs.

More than 35,000 people in the Charleston area use the program, a news release stated.

“Advancing digital equity and closing the digital divide are top priorities for Comcast,” Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs said. “We are proud to have the support of Mayor Tecklenburg and our community partners in Charleston as we continue to address digital inequity.”

During the event, 50 laptops were given away to students from Military Magnet Academy, and another 32 laptops were given to Urban League members.

