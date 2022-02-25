SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston mayor partners to support digital equity, workforce readiness

Tecklenburg celebrated the 10th anniversary of Internet Essentials, a Comcast broadband...
Tecklenburg celebrated the 10th anniversary of Internet Essentials, a Comcast broadband adoption program, at the Arthur Christopher Recreation Center on Thursday.(Comcast)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg partnered with Comcast to promote digital equity and workforce readiness while giving away free laptops for students.

“Comcast’s investment in digital equity over the years has had an incredible impact on our region,” Tecklenburg said. “I’d like to thank Comcast for advancing future workforce readiness by connecting thousands of low-income metro Charlestonians to the internet.”

Tecklenburg celebrated the 10th anniversary of Internet Essentials, a Comcast broadband adoption program, at the Arthur Christopher Recreation Center on Thursday.

The Internet Essentials program is for low-income households with grammar, high school and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs.

More than 35,000 people in the Charleston area use the program, a news release stated.

“Advancing digital equity and closing the digital divide are top priorities for Comcast,” Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs said. “We are proud to have the support of Mayor Tecklenburg and our community partners in Charleston as we continue to address digital inequity.”

During the event, 50 laptops were given away to students from Military Magnet Academy, and another 32 laptops were given to Urban League members.

During the event, 50 Comcast Laptops were given away to students from Military Magnet Academy,...
During the event, 50 Comcast Laptops were given away to students from Military Magnet Academy, and another 32 laptops were given to Urban League members.(Comcast)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile

Latest News

Crews were called out to the Garris Boat Landing on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Crews locate distressed kayaker in Awendaw
The students will receive 100% of the earnings they get from selling their artwork at the...
Lowcountry non-profit provides a creative avenue for kids
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
The American Heart Association’s Lowcountry Heart Walk returned in person this year.
More than $1M raised for cardiovascular research and education