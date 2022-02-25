SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police open 2nd community enrichment center

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After receiving positive feedback over the first community center, the Charleston Police Department announced it will open its second in downtown Charleston.

Police opened the new center at 1 Wilson Street, a location chosen to help them further programs they say are already working well in the community.

The Robert Mills Community Multipurpose Center will have programs for both adults and children, including women empowerment groups, resume preparation, tutoring and a chess club.

Police say they initially plan to staff the center two times a week with their community outreach unit. As the need grows, they plan to open it whenever the community needs it.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wilson says they want to do everything they can for those in the community.

“It’s really about building them up, empowering them and giving them offerings that can make them as successful as they can be,” Wolfsen said.

Police say they want to strengthen their relationship with the community and create a safe space for everyone to interact, hoping to mirror the success of their first center, located at 22 Flood Street.

Officers hope the community, especially children, will feel comfortable talking to an officer, teacher, or anyone in the community they trust to help them reach their goals.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

A Lowcountry-based non-profit devoted to supplying clean drinking water is responding to...
SC non-profit responding to Ukraine to provide emergency water access
The City of Goose Creek will soon break ground on a $9 million, 13-acre park on Old Moncks...
Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
Dozens at Euro Foods could be seen flying the Ukrainian flag, singing Ukrainian songs and...
Rally held at West Ashley cafe showing support for Ukrainians