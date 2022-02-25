Charleston Police open 2nd community enrichment center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After receiving positive feedback over the first community center, the Charleston Police Department announced it will open its second in downtown Charleston.

Police opened the new center at 1 Wilson Street, a location chosen to help them further programs they say are already working well in the community.

The Robert Mills Community Multipurpose Center will have programs for both adults and children, including women empowerment groups, resume preparation, tutoring and a chess club.

Police say they initially plan to staff the center two times a week with their community outreach unit. As the need grows, they plan to open it whenever the community needs it.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wilson says they want to do everything they can for those in the community.

“It’s really about building them up, empowering them and giving them offerings that can make them as successful as they can be,” Wolfsen said.

Police say they want to strengthen their relationship with the community and create a safe space for everyone to interact, hoping to mirror the success of their first center, located at 22 Flood Street.

Officers hope the community, especially children, will feel comfortable talking to an officer, teacher, or anyone in the community they trust to help them reach their goals.

