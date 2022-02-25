SC Lottery
Charleston School of Law hosting symposium on mental health and the law

Source: Live 5
By Katie Kamin
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston School of Law is hosting a special symposium Friday geared toward educating lawyers, students and the public about how mental health intersects with the law.

The symposium’s theme is entitled, “Mental Health and the Law: Breaking the Stigma and Reforming the System.”

Speakers and panelists will include judges, mental health experts and attorneys, according to the Dean of the Charleston School of Law, Larry Cunningham. They will be discussing topics, including the decriminalization of mental illness, diversionary courts, the prevalence of mental health issues in the legal profession and current advocacy initiatives here in the Lowcountry, Cunningham says.

“The legal system is not just about laws, but the legal system serves society as a whole,” he says. “We know that mental health is not just a legal issue. It’s a social problem or a family issue. It can affect employment, in a lot of different areas. This is a nice opportunity for more people to learn about the issue.”

The symposium features Dr. George Woods—the President of the International Academy of Mental Health and the Law and a Professor at Berkley Law School—as the keynote speaker. He is expected to discuss how mental health affects communities and contributes to homelessness, poverty and incarceration, according to the law school.

Panelists include Charleston County Probate Court Judge Irvin Condon and Jennifer Roberts from the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center.

The symposium is from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Charleston Museum Auditorium. It’s free for the public.

For more information, visit the Charleston School of Law’s website.

