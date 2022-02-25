SC Lottery
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they rescued a woman after she was ejected from her personal watercraft.

The Coast Guard was awaiting EMS crews to respond to the scene to take the woman to the hospital.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

