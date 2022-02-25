Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they rescued a woman after she was ejected from her personal watercraft.

Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was awaiting EMS crews to respond to the scene to take the woman to the hospital.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

