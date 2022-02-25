Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they rescued a woman after she was ejected from her personal watercraft.
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
The Coast Guard was awaiting EMS crews to respond to the scene to take the woman to the hospital.
The woman’s condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#Breaking @USCG Station #Charleston boat crew rescued a woman who was ejected from her personal watercraft in the #CharlestonHabor. The woman was transferred to awaiting EMS at Station Charleston.#USCG #D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive pic.twitter.com/EH7W7m4jMr— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 25, 2022
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.