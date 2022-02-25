SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the North Charleston man who was shot to death Tuesday.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Galen Magee, 40, died from a gunshot wound.

It happened at Leque Street.

The North Charleston Police Department was called out there after a caller said a man was on his porch with blood on his shirt.

A report states officers located the man who was “cold to the touch and beyond help.”

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

