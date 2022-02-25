Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took the life of one man on Thursday night in Burton.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Godwin Mobile Home Park on 159 Joe Frazier Rd.

“When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics to respond and render aid to the adult male gunshot victim,” the sheriff’s office said. ”EMS paramedics evaluated the wounded man; he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A report states that deputies learned that the subject fled prior to their arrival and it was a targeted event. Deputies say there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

“Residents and motorists near 159 Joe Frazier Rd. can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

