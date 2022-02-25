Documents: North Charleston police had highest payouts in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 Investigates reviewed hundreds of pages of public records from the last three years from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.

Those records show in 2021 the IRF paid out $1.51 million on behalf of the North Charleston Police Department.

That is the largest amount out of any local law enforcement agency covered by SCIRF in the same year.

Documents show IRF processed 18 claims against the department, with 12 resulting in payouts.

IRF racked up another $483, 216.11 in legal fees working on those cases.

In 2019, $593,000 paid out on behalf of NCPD. In 2020, it was 353,000.

Reported IRF payouts in 2021 (Live 5 News)

Claims against the department

Of the claims against NCPD, one of the largest payouts came from the settlement between the city and the family of Jamal Sutherland for wrongful death.

That’s the inmate who died in January 2021 after he was tased multiple times on the floor of the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Records show North Charleston paid $1 million to the family.

In the last three years, IRF handled several kinds of claims against the department.

The most common was “false arrest” at 17 claims.

Another seven for violation of civil rights, four for brutality and three claims of cruel and unusual punishment.

Of all the people listed who received payouts, Live 5 Investigates got in touch with two.

They didn’t want to talk on camera but did say they felt as if they had been targeted by the department.

Court documents can help paint a picture of alleged wrongdoings by officers employed by the department.

A 2020, an allegation reports a plaintiff with a speech impediment was calling 911 for help when an officer reportedly knocked the phone out of his hands, injuring him and arrested him for assault and battery.

IRF spent more than $8,000 handling the case in 2021.

Another lawsuit claims after an NCPD officer who threatened to tase, and then arrest, a man for “being too loud” in a Waffle House at 5 a.m.

An assisting officer allegedly used the plaintiff’s face as a quote “battering ram to open two heavy glass doors” while he was handcuffed.

That plaintiff received a $65,000 payout.

Comparison is Key

Seth Stoughton, a former police officer turned law professor at the University of South Carolina agreed to speak to Live 5 Investigates broadly about his expertise.

He says, generally the expectation is that larger municipalities will have more lawsuits and possibly more settlements than smaller ones. But there are several factors from socioeconomic demographics, crime rates, even the lawyers who take on the cases that could influence the number of lawsuits filed against a department.

“If you can control for all the variables and you say look this small city actually has significantly more claims and significantly higher settlement dollars than this larger city does. That suggests that it’s not just the size of the city. It’s not just the crime rate. It’s not just the population. It’s not just the characteristics of the jurisdiction. It’s something about the agency itself.”

The City of Charleston is 24% bigger than its neighbor to the north, according to the latest census data, yet IRF paid out 5.1 times more claims for the latter in 2021.

What is the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund?

IRF works much like an insurance company for government agencies, such as cities, school districts and police departments.

According to its website, the fund insures more than 1,000 state and local entities with a mission statement to operate “at the least possible cost”.

Each pays a premium using taxpayer money.

It is important to note, not every South Carolina entity has to use IRF’s services.

An IRF spokesperson did not respond to a request to clarify how rates are set and what could trigger an increase in premiums.

On its “About Us” page, IRF reports it uses actuaries from the global risk management company, Willis Towers Watson.

City of North Charleston doesn’t settle, the SCIRF does

Live 5 Investigates reached out to the City of North Charleston for comment. Spokesperson Ryan Johnson confirmed the city is not directly involved in settlements via email.

Johnson also said that while the city might be consulted for a settlement decision “but the “overwhelming majority” of claims are handled and settled by SCIRF.

A request for an interview with Mayor Keith Summey went unanswered.

Do settlements provoke change within law enforcement?

Stoughton says it’s possible that an agencies can make changes in response to any type of litigation.

“The problem is most agencies are not very responsive to that,” Stoughton said.

The dollar amount also doesn’t seem to have much of an effect.

“You’d think that an agency would have some monetary motivation where it would say…. ‘hmm last year we paid out X hundreds of thousands or X millions of dollars of settlements. We should do something to reduce that cost,’ but it’s actually not,” Stoughton said. “Because that money doesn’t come out of the police budget so far as police leaders are concerned, that money is someone else’s.”

NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess denied a request for an on-camera interview.

