Early dismissal for Andrews area schools after water line break

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District says that classes for three schools in Andrews will resume on Monday following a water line break.

Andrews Elementary, Rosemary Middle and Andrews High School were dismissed early because of the water line break on Friday.

Repairs to the water line break are expected to take a few hours.

The school district says because the repairs start Friday afternoon, all athletic events scheduled for the evening will proceed as planned.

