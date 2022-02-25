Rally held at West Ashley cafe showing support for Ukrainians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Friday as a day of solidarity and said he would fly the Ukrainian flag at Charleston city hall.

This came after Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Euro Foods off Old Town Road is owned by a couple who has close ties to Ukraine as one of them is from the country. That’s why dozens could be seen flying the Ukrainian flag, singing Ukrainian songs and holding signs, hoping that peace happens now in that country.

It wasn’t just people with ties to Ukraine that showed up, but several were from the country of Georgia and some from Russia. The main message they were trying to get across was that no one on either side wants destruction and war that’s happening in Ukraine.

Many people with ties in Charleston said they have not been able to sleep and have constantly been on the phone with loved ones there, hoping and praying they remain safe in the midst of chaos.

“My friends and my family, they’re struggling. They don’t know which way to go to save their lives. They have children and wives and their moms and dad. It’s hard for us to be here and they’re over there,” said Tamara Palmer who is from Ukraine.

When asked what people in Charleston should understand about the situation, they said people should continue praying and understand that their neighbors are hurting. Many people who showed up said they have been sending money to their loved ones for food, gas and medication.

During Tecklenburg’s speech, he said people in Charleston need to unite with Ukrainians to show them that they have full support in bringing peace to their country.

