Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/24)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AA - 3rd round

York Prep 87, Philip Simmons 49

SCISA State Tournament

Class 2A - Semifinal

Spartanburg Christian 51, Palmetto Christian 38

Class 1A - Semifinal

Cathedral Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 52 - The Generals advance to the state title game on Saturday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AAA - 3rd round

Bishop England 47, Loris 35 - The Bishops move on to the Lower State finals on Monday in Florence against Camden

SCISA State Tournament

Class 2A - Semifinal

Hilton Head Christian 32, Palmetto Christian 21

Class 1A - Semifinal

Cathedral Academy 58, Wardlaw Academy 38 - The Generals advance to the state title game on Saturday

