Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/24)
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA - 3rd round
York Prep 87, Philip Simmons 49
SCISA State Tournament
Class 2A - Semifinal
Spartanburg Christian 51, Palmetto Christian 38
Class 1A - Semifinal
Cathedral Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 52 - The Generals advance to the state title game on Saturday
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AAA - 3rd round
Bishop England 47, Loris 35 - The Bishops move on to the Lower State finals on Monday in Florence against Camden
SCISA State Tournament
Class 2A - Semifinal
Hilton Head Christian 32, Palmetto Christian 21
Class 1A - Semifinal
Cathedral Academy 58, Wardlaw Academy 38 - The Generals advance to the state title game on Saturday
