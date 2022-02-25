SC Lottery
Report: Man who went on joyrides with two stolen tractor trailers facing more charges

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say Austin Grimes is facing charges for criminal conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more, and violation of county ordinance-evading arrest.(BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who is accused of stealing two tractor trailers and leading authorities in two different chases in one month is facing more charges.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say Austin Grimes is facing charges for criminal conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more, and violation of county ordinance-evading arrest.

The new charges stem from the theft of a truck and trailer which was eventually involved in a chase with law enforcement in 2020.

In August of that year, Berkeley County deputies responded to Drop Off Drive near the Summerville area for the theft of a box truck, a Freightliner truck and a trailer which contained multiple items including six firearms.

During the investigation, deputies say they were notified that the Freightliner truck and the trailer were involved in a pursuit in which Grimes was the driver of the stolen vehicle and detained.

According to investigators, Grimes had also stolen another tractor trailer earlier that month and engaged Charleston County deputies in a chase.

