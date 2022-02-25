SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Russia space agency warns US sanctions could ‘destroy’ cooperation on the International Space Station

Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia, saying 'Putin chose this war." (Source: CNN/POOL/INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE/CNN PRIMA/TWITTER)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of Russia’s space agency says U.S. sanctions in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine could destroy cooperation on the International Space Station.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one German astronaut on the orbiting outpost.

President Joe Biden said some of the sanctions will degrade Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.

Russia’s space chief indicated that blocking cooperation with the country could result in the station going into an uncontrolled deorbit and crashing to Earth.

The Russian side of the ISS controls the station’s propulsion. The U.S. side controls the electricity.

Neither side can function without the other’s cooperation.

A NASA spokesperson said the agency continues to work for safe operations with all international partners, including Russia’s space program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence

Latest News

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory
It happened around 1 p.m. on Wildcat Lane.
No injuries in afternoon house fire, firefighters say
The students will receive 100% of the earnings they get from selling their artwork at the...
Lowcountry non-profit provides a creative avenue for kids