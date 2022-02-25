SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House’s $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all

South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law...
South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the state’s $14 billion spending plan Thursday, sending the plan to the House floor where it will be debated in mid-March.

The House budget includes a $4,000 raise for teachers, a 3% raise for state employees and extra pay for law enforcement officers.

It also includes a $600 million income tax cut and $1 billion on roads from accelerating the widening of clogged interstates to repaving and improving safety on rural highways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

Latest News

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
Police: Four people shot in North Charleston, victims’ conditions unknown
Shaquan Sumpter, age 14, was last seen on Friday at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner...
Police searching for missing juvenile, last seen at Berkeley High School
Germany’s chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and...
In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine
The American Heart Association’s Lowcountry Heart Walk returned in person this year.
More than $1M raised for cardiovascular research and education
The new facility will offer inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric, adult and...
Trident Medical Center working on new behavioral health hospital to help ‘overburden’ on mental health care