SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1013 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 613 confirmed and 400 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 6.2%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 25 7 32 Berkeley County 29 12 41 Charleston County 40 20 60 Colleton County 8 2 10 Dorchester County 25 12 37 Georgetown County 4 6 10 Williamsburg County 0 3 3

The data also included 150 deaths, 108 of which were listed as confirmed and 42 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 20 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 5 2 7 Berkeley County 1 0 1 Charleston County 1 1 2 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 6 1 7 Georgetown County 1 0 1 Williamsburg County 1 0 1

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,142,124 316,946 1,459,070 Total Deaths 14,290 2,500 16,790

