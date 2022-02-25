SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases for second straight day

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1013 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 613 confirmed and 400 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 6.2%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County25732
Berkeley County291241
Charleston County402060
Colleton County8210
Dorchester County251237
Georgetown County4610
Williamsburg County033

The data also included 150 deaths, 108 of which were listed as confirmed and 42 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 20 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County527
Berkeley County101
Charleston County112
Colleton County101
Dorchester County617
Georgetown County101
Williamsburg County101

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,142,124316,9461,459,070
Total Deaths14,2902,50016,790

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence

Latest News

It happened around 1 p.m. on Wildcat Lane.
No injuries in afternoon house fire, firefighters say
The students will receive 100% of the earnings they get from selling their artwork at the...
Lowcountry non-profit provides a creative avenue for kids
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
The American Heart Association’s Lowcountry Heart Walk returned in person this year.
More than $1M raised for cardiovascular research and education