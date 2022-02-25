SC reports more than 1000 new COVID cases for second straight day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1013 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 613 confirmed and 400 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 6.2%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|25
|7
|32
|Berkeley County
|29
|12
|41
|Charleston County
|40
|20
|60
|Colleton County
|8
|2
|10
|Dorchester County
|25
|12
|37
|Georgetown County
|4
|6
|10
|Williamsburg County
|0
|3
|3
The data also included 150 deaths, 108 of which were listed as confirmed and 42 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 20 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|5
|2
|7
|Berkeley County
|1
|0
|1
|Charleston County
|1
|1
|2
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|6
|1
|7
|Georgetown County
|1
|0
|1
|Williamsburg County
|1
|0
|1
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,142,124
|316,946
|1,459,070
|Total Deaths
|14,290
|2,500
|16,790
