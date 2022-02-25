SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said.(SC State University)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One student and a recent South Carolina State University graduate died in a car accident Friday morning, according to a statement released by South Carolina State University.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says an investigation has begun after the collision occurred around 1 a.m.

Ravenell says a vehicle being pursued by the S.C. Highway Patrol collided with another vehicle on Highway 33, and according to him, no law enforcement vehicles were involved.

A S.C. Department of Public Safety trooper saw a 2015 Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed in Orangeburg County, and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop.

Zeleria Simpson and Shemyia Riliey were pronounced dead after the accident, according to South Carolina State University.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said.

Simpson graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement, and served as a guard for the Bulldogs women’s basketball team.

Riley was a junior majoring in social work, and a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar.

“There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families,” Conyers said.

Three other students were hospitalized with injuries from the accident.

Charges are pending against Hyundai suspect driver at this time.

The sheriff said that due to state law involving agencies who work the same area, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to conduct the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

A Lowcountry-based non-profit devoted to supplying clean drinking water is responding to...
SC non-profit responding to Ukraine to provide emergency water access
The City of Goose Creek will soon break ground on a $9 million, 13-acre park on Old Moncks...
Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina
VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina