Sheriff’s office: Inmate injured, tried setting mattress on fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate suffered from minor injuries after setting their mattress on fire Friday.

It happened in a Dorchester County Jail, just before 5:00 p.m.

Dorchester County Spokesperson Rick Carson says personnel with the detention center extinguished the fire.

The Summerville Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire Rescue also responded to help with the smoke, Carson says.

