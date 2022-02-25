SC Lottery
Smith lifts College of Charleston past Delaware 99-96

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWARK, Del. -- — Reyne Smith had 22 points as Charleston held on to beat Delaware 99-96 on Thursday night.

Smith made four free throws in the final seven seconds.

Brenden Tucker had 18 points for Charleston (16-12, 8-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Raekwon Horton added 15 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Delaware totaled 64 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Ryan Allen had 28 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-10, 10-6). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 23 points and eight steals. Jyare Davis had 20 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Delaware defeated College of Charleston 67-66 on Dec. 31.

