SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Update: Woman charged, 1 dead in housing complex drug overdose, 3 receiving treatment

File photo of ambulance
File photo of ambulance
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a drug overdose and three are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Officials with the Columbia Housing Authority said that the people were found early Friday morning around 5 at Latimer Manor.

Evidence collected at Latimer Manor related to the overdose incidents has been collected by CPD officers for analysis.

CPD says narcotics officers have arrested and charged a Lakeysha Augustus with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. More charges are pending at this time.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed three men are at a local hospital for treatment.

A statement from the Columbia Housing Authority said, in part:

Our priorities in this situation are ensuring the safety of our residents and providing helpful resources and/or information to our residents. We are working closely with the Columbia Police Department, specifically Officer D. Washington—who is assigned to Latimer Manor, to knock on doors and distribute information regarding drug awareness.

Latimer Manor is located on Lorick Circle in Columbia.

Columbia Housing says they are working with the Columbia Police Department to host a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) event.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

A Lowcountry-based non-profit devoted to supplying clean drinking water is responding to...
SC non-profit responding to Ukraine to provide emergency water access
The City of Goose Creek will soon break ground on a $9 million, 13-acre park on Old Moncks...
Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina
VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina