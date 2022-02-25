Update: Woman charged, 1 dead in housing complex drug overdose, 3 receiving treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a drug overdose and three are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Officials with the Columbia Housing Authority said that the people were found early Friday morning around 5 at Latimer Manor.

Evidence collected at Latimer Manor related to the overdose incidents has been collected by CPD officers for analysis.

CPD says narcotics officers have arrested and charged a Lakeysha Augustus with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. More charges are pending at this time.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed three men are at a local hospital for treatment.

A statement from the Columbia Housing Authority said, in part:

Our priorities in this situation are ensuring the safety of our residents and providing helpful resources and/or information to our residents. We are working closely with the Columbia Police Department, specifically Officer D. Washington—who is assigned to Latimer Manor, to knock on doors and distribute information regarding drug awareness.

Latimer Manor is located on Lorick Circle in Columbia.

Columbia Housing says they are working with the Columbia Police Department to host a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) event.

