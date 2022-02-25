Video: Police searching for man who slashed tires of several cars in Charleston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say slashed the tires of several cars at random.
Investigators say the suspect slashed tires of at least eight cars in the east side community around 2 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Team 1 Investigations at (843) 743-7200 or (843)720-3913.
“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” Charleston police officials said.
