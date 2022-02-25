Video: Police searching for man who slashed tires of several cars in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say slashed the tires of several cars at random.

Investigators say the suspect slashed tires of at least eight cars in the east side community around 2 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Team 1 Investigations at (843) 743-7200 or (843)720-3913.

“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” Charleston police officials said.

