Charleston Southern beats Delaware State for first win of the season

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON S.C. – Ryan Waldschmidt’s grand slam in the fourth inning plus Ajay Sczepkowski’s two-run shot in the third led the way for Charleston Southern, as the Bucs we able to claim their first win on the campaign, 12-5, in the series opener of the four-game set with Delaware State at Nielson Field.

Charleston Southern (1-4) had things going early, as Peyton Basler scored Tyrell Brewer with a single through the right side in the second frame. Sczepkowski’s two-run shot in the next frame gave the Bucs a 3-0 lead through three.

Delaware State (0-1) answered back in the fourth frame, as Miguel Rivera and Robert Trujillo traded places with two-out RBI-doubles to bring the Hornets back within a run. That would be all the noise the visitors would be able to make until the fifth frame, as a Trey Paige three-run shot was all that was left for Delaware State in the opener.

Charleston Southern would answer the call in the fourth, exploding for eight runs in the frame. Casey Asman got things started with a groundout to second with the bases loaded to bring Waldschmidt around to score. Brewer would then score on the next at-bat as Sczepkowski singled into left.

The fourth inning continued with Hogan McIntosh being credited with an RBI after an infield fly landed. Peyton Mills got a free pass with the bases loaded to pick up an RBI before Waldschmidt came up again in the frame, this time making the most of the at-bat. The freshman corner infielder took a fastball out to left field for the Bucs’ first grand slam on the season, making it an 11-2 game.

The Bucs would add an insurance run in the seventh, as Waldschmidt would steal second and third before coming across to score on a wild pitch.

Jerry Couch (1-1) got the win for Charleston Southern, as he worked through five complete giving up five earned on six hits while fanning seven. Zac Robinson came out of the bullpen and had a strong outing in relief, tossing three innings of scoreless ball.

Delaware State starter CJ Loper (0-1) gets credited with the loss after going three-and-a-third, giving up eight earned on seven hits.

IN THE BOX “I liked what I saw from Jerry today,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “Pitching on short rest, he gave us the five innings we wanted plus picked up his first Division I win. Sczepkowski and Waldy had four hits, five runs, and seven RBI combined including a HR apiece that created big innings for us offensively.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will be back in action Saturday, February 26 in two seven-inning contests with Delaware State, as the action starts at 1:00 p.m. with game two coming at 4:00 p.m. at Nielsen Field.

VIDEO: CSU gets first win beating Delaware State
VIDEO: The Citadel gets walk-off win over Villanova
