Cole scores 21 to lead Coastal Carolina past UALR 68-55
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- — Vince Cole had 21 points as Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas-Little Rock 68-55 on Friday night.
Ebrima Dibba had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina (16-12, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 13 points. Rudi Williams had six rebounds.
Admir Besovic had 14 points for the Trojans (8-18, 3-11), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jovan Stulic added 11 points. Jordan Jefferson had nine rebounds.
The Chanticleers improved to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Jan. 27.
