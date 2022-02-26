SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in the Pee Dee next month, according to a listing on his website.

The “Save America Rally” will take place on March 12 at the Florence Regional Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda. That’s why we’re excited to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina,” South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina
VIDEO: Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rally held at West Ashley cafe showing support for Ukrainians
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russia attack on Ukraine Day 2
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court