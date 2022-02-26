New Bethlehem Baptist Church hosting a grocery and baby supplies giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New Bethlehem Baptist Church on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina is hosting a grocery and baby supply giveaway Saturday.

The Community Resource Center partnered with the church, county leaders, and Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank of the Lowcountry to organize this giveaway.

The church is located at 1945 Liberian Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m.

