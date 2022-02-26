SC Lottery
Jack and Jill of America will host workshop in the Lowcountry

Members will donate items to the Teachers’ Supply Closet as part of its commitment to community service
By Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Teachers’ Supply Closet will benefit when members of the Mid-Atlantic Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. meet in the Lowcountry over the weekend. More than 100 members will be participating.

The group will host its Children’s Cluster event at ECPI in North Charleston on Saturday. Jack and Jill is an organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children. The Mid-Atlantic region includes North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

The day-long event will focus on history makers to mark the celebration of Black History Month.

As a service project, members of the group will donate items to the Teachers’ Supply Closet, which is a nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies to teachers in the Tri-County area who work at schools where 71% or more of the students are on the free or reduced meals program.

