Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCISA State Tournament
Class 3A - Semifinal
First Baptist 59, Hilton Head Prep 37 - The Hurricanes advance to the state title match to face Augusta Christian on Saturday
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCISA State Tournament
Class 3A -Semifinal
First Baptist 67, Trinity Byrnes School 64 - The Hurricanes will take on Cardinal Newman in the state championship on Saturday in Sumter
Cardinal Newman 61, Northwood Academy 44
