SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCISA State Tournament

Class 3A - Semifinal

First Baptist 59, Hilton Head Prep 37 - The Hurricanes advance to the state title match to face Augusta Christian on Saturday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA State Tournament

Class 3A -Semifinal

First Baptist 67, Trinity Byrnes School 64 - The Hurricanes will take on Cardinal Newman in the state championship on Saturday in Sumter

Cardinal Newman 61, Northwood Academy 44

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

VIDEO: CSU gets first win beating Delaware State
VIDEO: CSU gets first win beating Delaware State
VIDEO: The Citadel gets walk-off win over Villanova
VIDEO: The Citadel gets walk-off win over Villanova
Sawyer Reeves hit a walk-off single to lead The Citadel to a win over Villanova
Reeves’ walk-off hit leads The Citadel to win over Villanova
Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the...
Offensive Attack, Sanders’ Pitching Leads South Carolina to Win over George Washington