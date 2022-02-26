Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCISA State Tournament

Class 3A - Semifinal

First Baptist 59, Hilton Head Prep 37 - The Hurricanes advance to the state title match to face Augusta Christian on Saturday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA State Tournament

Class 3A -Semifinal

First Baptist 67, Trinity Byrnes School 64 - The Hurricanes will take on Cardinal Newman in the state championship on Saturday in Sumter

Cardinal Newman 61, Northwood Academy 44

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.