SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC non-profit responding to Ukraine to provide emergency water access

A Lowcountry-based non-profit devoted to supplying clean drinking water is responding to...
A Lowcountry-based non-profit devoted to supplying clean drinking water is responding to Ukraine to provide emergency safe water access to displaced people seeking safety.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-based non-profit is responding to Ukraine to provide emergency safe water access to displaced people seeking safety.

Water Mission officials said they are sending a team of four rapid responders tasked with assessing the safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs of thousands of people fleeing to neighboring countries.

A press release by the non-profit states that the assessment team is actively connecting with other humanitarian organizations in the region to address the safe water needs of displaced people who are rapidly arriving in neighboring countries seeking food, water, and shelter.

“We anticipate a drastic increase in displaced people seeking safety from the ongoing conflict. In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival. It helps prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which are especially deadly to young children,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO and president of Water Mission. “Our team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and working with partners on the ground to bring emergency safe water systems when and where they are needed most.”

Officials with Water Mission say they are prepared to provide emergency safe water to displaced populations as the situation in Ukraine evolves.

“Water Mission has deep experience in crisis response,” Water Mission officials said. “It is one of the first organizations in the world to harness solar power to pump and disinfect water in a refugee setting. In Nyarugusu refugee settlement in Tanzania, more than 300,000 men, women, and children in the settlement and surrounding communities rely on Water Mission to meet their daily water needs through an efficient and reliable solar-powered system that disinfects, pumps, and distributes safe water across a vast area.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department was called out to Leque Street after a caller stated a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Crews responded to the Charleston Harbor Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard rescues woman from Charleston Harbor

Latest News

The City of Goose Creek will soon break ground on a $9 million, 13-acre park on Old Moncks...
Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Goose Creek to break ground on new $9 million park
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
VIDEO: Locals show support for Ukrainians
Dozens at Euro Foods could be seen flying the Ukrainian flag, singing Ukrainian songs and...
Rally held at West Ashley cafe showing support for Ukrainians