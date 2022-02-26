SC non-profit responding to Ukraine to provide emergency water access

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-based non-profit is responding to Ukraine to provide emergency safe water access to displaced people seeking safety.

Water Mission officials said they are sending a team of four rapid responders tasked with assessing the safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs of thousands of people fleeing to neighboring countries.

A press release by the non-profit states that the assessment team is actively connecting with other humanitarian organizations in the region to address the safe water needs of displaced people who are rapidly arriving in neighboring countries seeking food, water, and shelter.

“We anticipate a drastic increase in displaced people seeking safety from the ongoing conflict. In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival. It helps prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which are especially deadly to young children,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO and president of Water Mission. “Our team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and working with partners on the ground to bring emergency safe water systems when and where they are needed most.”

Officials with Water Mission say they are prepared to provide emergency safe water to displaced populations as the situation in Ukraine evolves.

“Water Mission has deep experience in crisis response,” Water Mission officials said. “It is one of the first organizations in the world to harness solar power to pump and disinfect water in a refugee setting. In Nyarugusu refugee settlement in Tanzania, more than 300,000 men, women, and children in the settlement and surrounding communities rely on Water Mission to meet their daily water needs through an efficient and reliable solar-powered system that disinfects, pumps, and distributes safe water across a vast area.”

