More than $1M raised for cardiovascular research and education

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people flocked to Riverfront Park in North Charleston to raise awareness about cardiovascular research and education Saturday Morning.

The American Heart Association’s Lowcountry Heart Walk returned in person this year. There were about one thousand walkers in person and others participated virtually.

Olivia LaVoy, the Communications and Marketing Director for the American Heart Association, says they have raised $1,015,984. The campaign goes until the end of March.

More than one in three adults in South Carolina have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the AHA.

About 40,000 American children are also born with a heart defect each year.

A congenital heart defect, or CHD, results when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don’t develop normally before birth. There are at least 18 distinct types of congenital heart defects recognized, with many additional anatomic variations.

The AHA advocates for effective screening, including pulse oximetry screening, for CHD in newborns before they are discharged from a hospital/birthing center.

In addition, the AHA is committed to advancing public policies that will allow children and adults with heart defects to live longer and fuller lives. These policies include:

Devoting more public resources to research and specialized programs of care.

Supporting the CDC’s Birth Defects Centers to advance our knowledge of the preventable causes of CHD.

Increasing awareness among parents, families, and healthcare providers about CHD.

Improving access to preconception and prenatal care for women of reproductive age.

Ensuring access to health insurance coverage and care for those with CHD.

Over the past several years, The American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation have worked together to fund over $22 million for research on congenital heart defects.

Thanks to the work of organizations like the American Heart Association, progress in diagnosis and treatment (surgery and heart catheterization) makes it possible to fix most defects, even those once thought to be hopeless.

Those with the AHA say if a child is born with a heart defect today, the chances are better than ever that the problem can be overcome and that a normal adult life will follow.

If you would like to donate to the American Heart Association click here.

