Offensive Attack, Sanders’ Pitching Leads South Carolina to Win over George Washington

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team erupted for 13 runs and Will Sanders struck out five in seven innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated George Washington, 13-4, Friday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park.

Sanders allowed six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts in the seven innings pitched. He threw 87 pitches in the outing. Cam Tringali and Parker Coyne each pitched an inning of relief, with Coyne striking out a batter.

At the plate, Andrew Eyster continued his hot start, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Brandt Belk had a pair of hits and three RBI. Carson Hornung had three RBI in the win while Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell each had two hits and three runs scored.

The game was tied at one after two innings, but Carolina scored five runs in the third, three in the fourth and two apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. The Gamecocks walked nine times and only struck out three times in the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Eyster tied his career high in hits, last done at Kentucky on May 16, 2021.

• Eyster, who has 12 RBI on the season, now has 98 in his career.

• Sanders’ seven innings pitched are the second highest of his career, second to the eight innings he threw at Georgia on April 4, 2021.

• Carolina is now 6-0 all-time against George Washington.

• Vytas Valincius made his Gamecock debut in tonight’s game, while Cam Tringali made his first appearance on the mound for Carolina in 2022.

UP NEXT

Carolina and George Washington face off in a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network Plus.

