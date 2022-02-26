Reeves’ walk-off hit leads The Citadel to win over Villanova
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel third baseman Sawyer Reeves delivered a walk-off RBI single to right field to give the Bulldogs an 8-7 victory over Villanova Friday afternoon in the series opener at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 8, Villanova 7
Records: The Citadel (5-0), Villanova (0-4)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Wildcats got on the board in the first inning after a pair of Bulldog errors allowed a run to score.
- The Citadel answered back in the bottom of the inning as Dylan Costa started the frame with a base hit to center. After being sacrificed to second, and back-to-back walks to Cole Simpson and Ben Hutchins, Crosby Jones delivered a two-run single to center.
- The Bulldogs were able to steal a third one of the frame by getting caught in a rundown at second, scoring the runner from third.
- The Citadel added another run in the second inning after Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a base hit and came around to score on a Tilo Skole sacrifice fly to left.
- The Bulldogs would make it a 5-3 game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarthy.
- The Wildcats got their offense going in the seventh inning as they got a two-run double from Will Reiner and a RBI single from Chris Rotondo. The fourth run of the inning scored on a throwing error.
- The Bulldogs got one run back in the home-half of the inning as Jones single to start the inning and scored on a Reeves double to left.
- The ninth-inning rally started with a ground-rule double into the left field corner off the bat of Skole. With one out, Cole Simpson laced a single into left center.
- Ben Hutchins singled on a line to short, setting up Reeves’ single to right that scored a hustling Dominick Poole from second.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start for the second time in the last three seasons. The Citadel also started the 2020 season 5-0.
- Sawyer Reeves finished the day 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. He drove in a run in the eighth to pull the Bulldogs within one, then won the game with a base hit in the ninth.
- Ben Hutchins and Crosby Jones each added two hits. Jones drove in a pair of runs in the first inning.
- Cameron Reeves struck out a season-high nine strikeouts. He allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits over 6.0 innings.
- Jordan Beatson pitched the seventh inning, tossing a scoreless inning.
- Conner Cummiskey (1-0) earned his first career victory. He allowed two hits and struck out two over the final 1.1 innings.
- Brandon Siegenthaler (0-1) took the loss after allowing on runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.