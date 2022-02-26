Reeves’ walk-off hit leads The Citadel to win over Villanova

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel third baseman Sawyer Reeves delivered a walk-off RBI single to right field to give the Bulldogs an 8-7 victory over Villanova Friday afternoon in the series opener at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, Villanova 7

Records: The Citadel (5-0), Villanova (0-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Wildcats got on the board in the first inning after a pair of Bulldog errors allowed a run to score.

The Citadel answered back in the bottom of the inning as Dylan Costa started the frame with a base hit to center. After being sacrificed to second, and back-to-back walks to Cole Simpson and Ben Hutchins, Crosby Jones delivered a two-run single to center.

The Bulldogs were able to steal a third one of the frame by getting caught in a rundown at second, scoring the runner from third.

The Citadel added another run in the second inning after Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a base hit and came around to score on a Tilo Skole sacrifice fly to left.

The Bulldogs would make it a 5-3 game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarthy.

The Wildcats got their offense going in the seventh inning as they got a two-run double from Will Reiner and a RBI single from Chris Rotondo. The fourth run of the inning scored on a throwing error.

The Bulldogs got one run back in the home-half of the inning as Jones single to start the inning and scored on a Reeves double to left.

The ninth-inning rally started with a ground-rule double into the left field corner off the bat of Skole. With one out, Cole Simpson laced a single into left center.