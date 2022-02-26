Sand & Sea: Folly’s longest running festival returns

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - It’s sure to be a weekend full of family-friendly events! Folly Beach’s longest running festival, the Sand & Sea Festival is back February 26-27.

Center Street will be blocked off and full of vendors, food and fun for “Salty Saturday.” The street will be lined with all of your favorite Folly eateries serving up their signature dishes from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. More than 40 art, craft and fashion vendors will be selling all kinds of unique merchandise and of course, live music from local bands will be jamming on three stages. A live Surfboard Painting Competition, a rodeo shark and a huge kids’ area round out the fun. Tickets for Salty Saturday are $9 ahead of time and $15 at the gate. Folly residents and kids 12 and under are free.

That’s not where the fun ends! Head back to the beach on Sunday for the annual Sand Sculpting Competition in front of The Tides starting at 9 a.m. Watch as amazing works of art come together in the sand.

For more information, to purchase your tickets, or to register for the Sand Sculpting or Surfboard Painting Competition, please visit VisitFolly.com.

