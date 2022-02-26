SC Lottery
Single-vehicle collision leaves one dead in Colleton County

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLETON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision on Jacksonboro Road.

The accident took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling West on Jacksonboro Road when it went off the roadway and crashed into several trees and flipped over.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

