Tigers Down Hawks 6-1

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Four pitchers combined to give up only five hits in Clemson’s 6-1 victory over Hartford in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-0) earned the win by allowing just one hit and no runs with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Four Hawks reached base off Anglin, but none advanced past first base. Tim Blaisdell (0-1) suffered the loss for Hartford (0-1), as he yielded seven hits, five runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers (5-0) scored first in the third with three two-out runs. Tyler Corbitt ripped a run-scoring double. Two batters later, Caden Grice drilled a two-run home run, his third of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 13 games dating to 2021.

Bryar Hawkins led off the fourth inning with his first home run of the season, then he gave Clemson a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. Clemson added an insurance run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch. Three two-hit singles led to Hartford’s run in the eighth inning.

The series concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., with 60 minutes in between games. Live video for both games is on ACC Network Extra.

