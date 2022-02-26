Trident Medical Center to hold celebration for the work accomplished on new behavioral health hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is hosting an event on Thursday to celebrate the progress that’s been made on the new behavioral health hospital being built, and also to raise awareness to the lack of mental health services available, according to the Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for the center.

Trident Medical Center is building a new 60-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital that is scheduled to be completed by the early summer of 2023, and will be the first of its kind in the Lowcountry in more than 30 years.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 700,000 South Carolinians reported a mental health issue in 2020 with nearly 200,000 of those diagnosed as serious.

Dr. Kenneth Perry, who works in the Emergency Services of Trident Medical Center, says the lack of outward visibility for mental health patients makes it harder for people to understand the problem.

“The patient having a heart attack looks so ill that it’s very easy to see that they’re sick, or the patient with a broken bone usually has a deformity and it’s very easy to see,” Dr. Perry said. “The patient with mental health doesn’t look any different. It’s so difficult for people to understand when patients are going through mental health issues. So, it’s really important that we have the appropriate facilities and the appropriate providers in place to take care of patients no matter what their mental health needs.”

The new facility will offer inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric, adult and geriatric patients.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon on March 3. at 3445 Ingleside Blvd, Ladson, SC, about 2 miles from Trident Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.