Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near the Penn Center early Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported shooting on St. Helena Island and found the two wounded people. Both are being treated in the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is shut down and residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect an increase in law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

Officials say there does not appear to be a public safety threat.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.