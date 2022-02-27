Bulldogs suffer first setback of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel baseball team dropped its first game of the season, falling 6-1 to Villanova Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Villanova 6, The Citadel 1

Records: The Citadel (5-1), Villanova (1-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board first as Sawyer Reeves drew a walk to start the third inning. Travis Lott followed with a base hit to left center and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Costa.

The Wildcats answered back with three runs in the fourth inning on run-scoring hits from Matt Pinone, Pat O’Neill and Joey Castellanos.

VU added a run in the sixth inning on a base hit off the bat of Chris Rotondo.