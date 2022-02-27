SC Lottery
Bulldogs suffer first setback of season

Villanova 6, The Citadel 1
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel baseball team dropped its first game of the season, falling 6-1 to Villanova Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Villanova 6, The Citadel 1

Records: The Citadel (5-1), Villanova (1-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board first as Sawyer Reeves drew a walk to start the third inning. Travis Lott followed with a base hit to left center and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Costa.
  • The Wildcats answered back with three runs in the fourth inning on run-scoring hits from Matt Pinone, Pat O’Neill and Joey Castellanos.
  • VU added a run in the sixth inning on a base hit off the bat of Chris Rotondo.
  • The Wildcats closed out the scoring with two runs in the ninth inning on an infield single and throwing error.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs pitching staff struck out 13 hitters on the day.
  • Fisher Paulsen (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.
  • Chace Cooper tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
  • Simon Graf struck out six in his 2.2 innings of work.
  • Dylan Costa drove in the only run of the game with a groundout.
  • Costa also made a diving play in the hole at second to end a scoring threat for the Wildcats.
  • Cole Patten (1-1) tossed 8.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and six strikeouts to pick up the victory.

On Deck The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

