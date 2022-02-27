SC Lottery
Burns lifts Winthrop past Charleston Southern 92-86

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM EST
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- — D.J. Burns Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Winthrop extended its win streak to eight games, topping Charleston Southern 92-86 on Saturday.

Burns hit 10 of 12 shots.

Drew Buggs had 17 points for Winthrop (21-8, 14-2 Big South Conference), the South Division champion. Patrick Good added 15 points. Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 28 points for the Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Tahlik Chavez added 22 points. Taje’ Kelly had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 70-65 on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

