Cougars walk off with Saturday sweep of Siena

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tyler Sorrentino and Landon Choboy combined for 10 hits and six RBI, and Cougar pitching racked up 27 strikeouts as College of Charleston swept a doubleheader from Siena with wins of 10-5 and 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game 1): College of Charleston 10, Siena 5

Final Score (Game 2): College of Charleston 3, Siena 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (5-1), Siena (0-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Siena opened the scoring in game one with a solo homer in the top of the first, Charleston sent 12 men to the plate in the home half and scored seven runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Siena scored once in the fifth and three times in the seventh to pull within two at 7-5.

The Cougars countered with a three spot of their own in the home half of the seventh to stretch the lead back to five on Cam Dean’s third two-run single of the young season.

In game two, freshman Daniel Brooks and grad student Reed Parris combined for 18 strikeouts while holding the Saints to two runs – both coming on a two-run homer by Siena’s Devan Kruzinski in the fifth.

Siena kept Charleston off the board until Choboy led off the seventh with a moon shot to left halving the margin to 2-1.