Crews locate distressed kayaker in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says no medical attention is needed for a distressed kayaker.

Crews were called out to the Garris Boat Landing on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

The kayaker is currently being brought back to shore, officials say.

Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.

We have located and secured the Kayaker, no medical attention is needed, heading back to shore. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) February 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.