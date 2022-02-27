DD2 lifts mask requirement on school buses

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two says masks are optional while on school buses starting Monday.

The district also says they remain on target to adopt new COVID procedures effective Tuesday.

DD2 posted the following message about those procedures on their website:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, DHEC issued updated Schools Guidance for Managing COVID-19 as an Endemic. This updated guidance provides school districts with additional options for quarantine depending on current disease activity levels within their schools. When/if a school has had two consecutive weeks with less than 10 percent of all students and staff having COVID-19, they may opt to suspend quarantine procedures and Test to Stay programs. The first two-week period for review ends on February 28th.

Pending final review of COVID-19 levels in our schools on Monday, February 28th, and in accordance with these recommendations, Dorchester District Two will suspend quarantine/Test to Stay procedures on March 1st.

Consistent with these new guidelines, the District will suspend contact tracing, quarantining of all individuals exposed to COVID-19, masking of close contacts, using the Test to Stay program and updating the dashboard on the District website. As a reminder, federal law requires that masks must still be worn on all school buses.

Per the DHEC School and Childcare Exclusion List, isolation requirements for symptomatic or positive students and staff will remain unchanged. Individuals with symptoms and those who have tested positive should continue to report using the COVID19 Intake Form on the District website. The District will continue to report the number of positive cases to DHEC.

Any student or staff member currently under quarantine or with a Test to Stay window of 3/1 or later will end their quarantine on 3/1 and may return to school. Please note, the suspension of the Test to Stay program/quarantine has no impact on students who are positive for COVID19 and those students should remain home until their previously discussed release of isolation date.

For more information on this updated guidance, please see the DHEC website

A memo from the South Carolina Department of Education sent on Friday lifted the masks requirement on buses.

