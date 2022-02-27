Deputies searching for missing, endangered man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Eutawville man who may be armed with a gun.

Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing after last being seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say they were told Sinkler could be armed with a shotgun.

“He has threatened to harm not only himself but others as well,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says.

Relatives described Sinkler as 5-11 tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a white or grey sweatshirt.

If anyone has seen or knows they whereabouts of Sinkler, they are urged not to approach him but to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

