SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing, endangered man

Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing after last being seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing after last being seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Eutawville man who may be armed with a gun.

Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing after last being seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say they were told Sinkler could be armed with a shotgun.

“He has threatened to harm not only himself but others as well,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says.

Relatives described Sinkler as 5-11 tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a white or grey sweatshirt.

If anyone has seen or knows they whereabouts of Sinkler, they are urged not to approach him but to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County libraries to help rental assistance applicants
A memo from the South Carolina Department of Education sent on Friday lifted the masks...
DD2 lifts mask requirement on school buses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Clyburn on SCOTUS pick
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russia Invasion Latest
The county will start accepting applications from renters and landlords on Tuesday.
Charleston County libraries to help rental assistance applicants