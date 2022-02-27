SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hunter scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 94-59

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Alex Hunter had 20 points as Furman romped past The Citadel 94-59 on Saturday.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (20-11, 12-6 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 15 points. Tyrese Hughey had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12). Tyler Moffe added 11 points. David Maynard had 10 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 102-83 on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured

Latest News

Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC 70-60
Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops College of Charleston 80-79
USC dropped to 17-11 with a loss at Alabama on Saturday
No. 24 Alabama Beats South Carolina 90-71 After Big 1st Half
CSU basketball
Burns lifts Winthrop past Charleston Southern 92-86